J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 7.1% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 43.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 162,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $27.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $18.50 and a 12-month high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Owen Ryan acquired 10,000 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.90 per share, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

