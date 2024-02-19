J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 977 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 1.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 102.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 21,627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 55.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 17,291 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet by 6.9% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,800,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,881,000 after buying an additional 116,914 shares during the period. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,274,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on SMAR shares. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.87.

Smartsheet Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE SMAR opened at $43.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.36 and its 200-day moving average is $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -41.63 and a beta of 0.80. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $37.09 and a 12-month high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.36 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at $759,184. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $103,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,184. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pete Godbole sold 3,996 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,292.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,589,047. 4.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

