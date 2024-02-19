J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE – Free Report) by 34.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 796.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period.

Shares of RYE stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.25 and a 200 day moving average of $74.81. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $82.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.60.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RYE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RYE was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

