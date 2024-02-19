Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Jaguar Health Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAGX opened at $0.08 on Friday. Jaguar Health has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jaguar Health

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 153.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Jaguar Health by 76.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 229,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 99,073 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with gastrointestinal distress, specifically chronic and debilitating diarrhea. The company operates through two segments, Human Health and Animal Health. It markets Mytesi for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

