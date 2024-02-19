Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) CEO Sells $1,526,000.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $1,526,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,614,422.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ramey Pierce Jackson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 55,191 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $772,122.09.

On Friday, December 15th, Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 275,000 shares of Janus International Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.76, for a total transaction of $3,234,000.00.

JBI stock opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Janus International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.66 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

