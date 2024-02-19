Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) VP Sells $1,374,300.00 in Stock

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) VP Norman V. Nettie sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,374,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 285,786 shares in the company, valued at $4,363,952.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Janus International Group Stock Performance

Shares of JBI opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $15.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Janus International Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 130,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 104,646 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Janus International Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 358,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on JBI shares. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.