JMP Securities Cuts AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $87.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by JMP Securities from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.63.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMN

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $61.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. AMN Healthcare Services has a fifty-two week low of $57.80 and a fifty-two week high of $112.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $818.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AMN Healthcare Services

In related news, insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 16,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $1,086,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,702.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.