Joby Aviation (JOBY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Joby Aviation to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:JOBY opened at $6.20 on Monday. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 2.12.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

In related news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Joby Aviation news, insider Gregory Bowles sold 18,847 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $114,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 20,816 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $127,602.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,587.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,741 shares of company stock worth $4,459,456 in the last quarter. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 4.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Joby Aviation by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 36.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

