Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 781 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,261 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 604.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 204,913 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 175,831 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 31,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,075 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 19.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,004,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 162,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,615 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.2 %

JNPR stock opened at $36.92 on Monday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The network equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 92.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 98,530 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $3,645,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,726,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total value of $159,846.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 873,854 shares in the company, valued at $25,140,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,262 shares of company stock valued at $4,931,785 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

About Juniper Networks

(Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

