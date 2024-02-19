Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 26th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Shares of KSPI opened at $95.55 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $96.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace and fintech services primarily through the online mobile app in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment connects its customers comprising consumer and merchants to facilitate cashless and digital payment transactions.

