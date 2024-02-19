Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,286,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 9.01% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $605,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JLL. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 110.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter valued at $1,098,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 9.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,823,000 after buying an additional 15,511 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JLL opened at $188.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11 and a beta of 1.43. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.46 and a twelve month high of $193.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $173.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.14.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

