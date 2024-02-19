Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 13,800 IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter worth $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the first quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:IRS opened at $8.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $634.04 million, a PE ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.51.
IRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. StockNews.com downgraded IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
