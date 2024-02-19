Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 14,449 CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAW. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CS Disco in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after acquiring an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,978,000 after acquiring an additional 332,076 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,819,000 after acquiring an additional 258,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 657,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 252,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Trading Down 2.9 %

CS Disco stock opened at $8.00 on Monday. CS Disco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $10.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its 200-day moving average is $7.40. The company has a market capitalization of $485.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 2.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on CS Disco from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.56.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

