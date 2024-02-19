Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 21,952 Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Backblaze at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Backblaze by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Backblaze by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Backblaze by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Backblaze by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 101,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares in the last quarter. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLZE shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Backblaze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 151,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,877.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 87,477 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze Stock Up 45.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $11.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $444.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Backblaze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

About Backblaze

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

