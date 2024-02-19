Jump Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 37,860 Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMBP. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 69.0% during the first quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,154,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146,893 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,171,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after purchasing an additional 67,860 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366,315 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,002,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,048,000 after purchasing an additional 591,427 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after purchasing an additional 443,884 shares during the period. 17.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMBP. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of AMBP opened at $3.81 on Monday. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $5.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.

