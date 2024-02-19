Jump Financial LLC Buys 34,561 Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Free Report) by 284.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,561 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Design Therapeutics worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after purchasing an additional 935,196 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 102.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 909,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,206,000 after purchasing an additional 459,688 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after purchasing an additional 271,706 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 342.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 295,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 228,971 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGN opened at $2.63 on Monday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $8.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average of $2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Design Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Design Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.67.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

