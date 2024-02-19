Jump Financial LLC Buys Shares of 21,100 Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Eton Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 11th.

ETON stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and dehydrated alcohol injection to treat methanol poisoning.

