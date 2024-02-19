Jump Financial LLC Has $101,000 Stock Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 77.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,935 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 579.2% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 252,848 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Olaplex by 99.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Price Performance

Olaplex stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 8.68, a current ratio of 10.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 2.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.19.

Olaplex Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

