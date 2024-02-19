Jump Financial LLC Has $69,000 Stock Position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) by 28.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,764,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in fuboTV by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,775 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at $2,355,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in fuboTV by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,734,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 29.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,747,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,876,000 after buying an additional 1,077,368 shares during the last quarter. 33.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on fuboTV from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

fuboTV Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of FUBO opened at $2.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $606.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.05. fuboTV Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,423,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other fuboTV news, CFO John Janedis sold 21,324 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total value of $66,104.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,850.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Alberto Horihuela sold 36,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $117,478.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,423,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,212.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

