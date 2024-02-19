Jump Financial LLC Invests $117,000 in Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBCP. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Concrete Pumping Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $440.75 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.12 and a 12-month high of $9.15.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping ( NASDAQ:BBCP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

