Jump Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Jump Financial LLC cut its position in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) by 77.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 74,399 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHRS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $281,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Coherus BioSciences by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $39,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coherus BioSciences Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of CHRS opened at $2.76 on Monday. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.43 and a 52-week high of $8.65. The stock has a market cap of $307.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CHRS shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Maxim Group lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.22.

Insider Transactions at Coherus BioSciences

In related news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 223,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $450,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,478,019.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company provides UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; and CIMERLI, a biosimilar to Lucentis, a biosimilar product interchangeable with Lucentis for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and myopic choroidal neovascularization in the United States.

