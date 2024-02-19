Jump Financial LLC Makes New $112,000 Investment in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,436.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,494,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after buying an additional 1,397,606 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 180.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,801,000 after buying an additional 423,055 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,374,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,578,000 after buying an additional 361,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Orchid Island Capital stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.41 and its 200-day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.48 million, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.81. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $11.81.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -175.61%.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.