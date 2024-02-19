Jump Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG)

Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Bridge Investment Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,083,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,367,000 after buying an additional 115,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,446,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,471,000 after purchasing an additional 45,059 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,317,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,300,000 after purchasing an additional 78,446 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,195,000 after purchasing an additional 20,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,810,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the last quarter. 58.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridge Investment Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRDG opened at $8.84 on Monday. Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $14.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $302.50 million, a P/E ratio of -30.48 and a beta of 1.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BRDG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bridge Investment Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Bridge Investment Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

