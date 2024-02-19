Jump Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 14,538 Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $41,816,000. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $19,802,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the fourth quarter worth about $14,276,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth about $10,519,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOUS opened at $7.08 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day moving average of $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $782.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 2.49. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HOUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

