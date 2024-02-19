Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,160 Shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Free Report) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Uniti Group were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $5.10 on Monday. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Bank of America lowered Uniti Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of fiber and other wireless solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2023, Uniti owns approximately 139,000 fiber route miles, 8.4 million fiber strand miles, and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

