Jump Financial LLC Sells 3,600 Shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Jump Financial LLC reduced its position in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Viemed Healthcare were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 294.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,667 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Viemed Healthcare by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,605,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,486,000 after purchasing an additional 470,457 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,260,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 310.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 514,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 388,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 1,663.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 323,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ VMD opened at $8.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $331.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65 and a beta of 1.51. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day moving average is $7.61.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment (DME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

