Jump Financial LLC Takes $92,000 Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter worth $49,000. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $8.51 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.