Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $90.01.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 380.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Institutional Trading of Kaiser Aluminum

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

