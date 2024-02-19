Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance
Shares of KALU opened at $66.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.56 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.36. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1 year low of $53.67 and a 1 year high of $90.01.
Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 380.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.
About Kaiser Aluminum
Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.
