KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBR. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on KBR from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on KBR in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KBR

KBR Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,250,269 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,188,000 after buying an additional 39,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in KBR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,472,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $216,415,000 after buying an additional 64,012 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,253,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $276,732,000 after buying an additional 99,020 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after buying an additional 331,749 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 3,073,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,197,000 after buying an additional 73,594 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $55.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.38. KBR has a twelve month low of $49.37 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

