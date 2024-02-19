Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $100.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $96.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.43.

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. CBRE Group has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $381,164,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,809,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $354,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,756 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,277,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

