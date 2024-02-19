Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 379.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,912,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,972,089 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.99% of Kenvue worth $379,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $12,353,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $336,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $18,104,000. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $7,764,000. Finally, Citizens Business Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue during the 3rd quarter worth $2,507,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kenvue presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.92.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $19.05 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.86.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Kenvue had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kenvue’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

