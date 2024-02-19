KeyCorp Trims Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Target Price to $178.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $199.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Albemarle from $308.00 to $191.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $193.00.

Albemarle Stock Up 4.3 %

ALB stock opened at $122.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.59 and a 200 day moving average of $148.26. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $279.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 26.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 87.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

