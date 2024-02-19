Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Lifted by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.96% of Kinder Morgan worth $355,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $657,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,634 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,869,687 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $472,464,000 after purchasing an additional 87,516 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NYSE:KMI opened at $17.11 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.14.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.61%.

In other news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Denise R. Mathews sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.55, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,258.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last 90 days. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

