Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Raised to $85.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kontoor Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Kontoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $63.03 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $37.10 and a 52-week high of $64.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $368,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,290,000.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

