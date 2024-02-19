Korea Investment CORP Acquires 242,447 Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 584.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 242,447 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.16% of HF Sinclair worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in HF Sinclair by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,524,000 after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 440,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,824 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in HF Sinclair by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,709,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,332,000 after buying an additional 207,014 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in HF Sinclair by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 123,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after buying an additional 10,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 94,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group raised HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.70.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.3 %

HF Sinclair stock opened at $60.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. HF Sinclair Co. has a 12 month low of $37.12 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director James H. Lee sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $138,228.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,447,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.