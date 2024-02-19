Korea Investment CORP Has $12.68 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,805 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.14% of Essential Utilities worth $12,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 1.7% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 14,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 0.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $36.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTRG. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

