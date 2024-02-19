Korea Investment CORP Has $14.65 Million Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 44.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 206,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 168,042 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 24.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,828,000. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 98.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 124,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,930,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 85,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total value of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,746,097. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 94,807 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $8,215,026.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,746,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Allison G. Niderno sold 1,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total value of $119,533.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,536.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 339,050 shares of company stock valued at $28,069,037. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $93.06 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $93.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

