Korea Investment CORP Sells 35,509 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Korea Investment CORP trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 151,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 35,509 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $18,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Water Works by 1,278.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,420,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,840 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,114,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $730,062,000 after purchasing an additional 528,070 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 73.8% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,158,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,385,000 after buying an additional 491,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on AWK shares. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of AWK opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.68.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.87%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

