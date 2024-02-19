Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 178,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 278,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 106,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,164,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $246,824,000 after acquiring an additional 229,472 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,485,000 after acquiring an additional 29,175 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

