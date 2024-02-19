Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CFO Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,295,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance
Shares of KTOS stock opened at $20.77 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.17 and a 52-week high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.11 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.39 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on KTOS shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
View Our Latest Report on KTOS
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kratos Defense & Security Solutions
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.