Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $429,515.87 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after buying an additional 697,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,109,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,380,000 after acquiring an additional 663,192 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,770,000 after acquiring an additional 341,300 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $18,531,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 115.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 545,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,745,000 after purchasing an additional 292,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Featured Stories

