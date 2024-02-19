Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) SVP Sells $429,515.87 in Stock

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of KLIC stock opened at $50.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.50. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.20 and a 1 year high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.80.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $171.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 7.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kulicke and Soffa Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.
Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.
