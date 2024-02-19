La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 16.1% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Price Performance

LZB opened at $38.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.12 and a 1-year high of $39.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

La-Z-Boy ( NYSE:LZB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $511.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

