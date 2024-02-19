Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Position Lowered by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,145 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $25,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 243.9% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 93.0% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 43.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 28.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 0.7 %

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $107.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.04. Lamar Advertising has a 52 week low of $77.21 and a 52 week high of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 123.76%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in North America. It operates approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. It offers advertisers a range of billboard, interstate logo, transit, and airport advertising formats helping local businesses and national brands.

See Also

