Lanvin Group (LANV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lanvin Group (NYSE:LANV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st.

Lanvin Group Price Performance

Shares of LANV opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50. Lanvin Group has a one year low of $1.66 and a one year high of $8.99.

Institutional Trading of Lanvin Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Lanvin Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Lanvin Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,214,000. 75.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lanvin Group Company Profile

Lanvin Group Holdings Limited operates as a couture house worldwide. The company offers ready-to-wear, made to measure, footwear, leather goods, costume jewelry, accessories, eyewear, and childrenswear under the Lanvin brand name; ready-to-wear, legwear, lingerie and beachwear, and accessories under the Wolford brand; footwear under the Sergio Rossi brand name; luxury womenswear, footwear, handbags, jewelry, and leather goods under the St.

