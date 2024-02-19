Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.41.

Several research firms have recently commented on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

LEGN stock opened at $58.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.45. Legend Biotech has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 250.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 157.1% during the 2nd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,264,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828,484 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,808,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,545 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Legend Biotech during the 2nd quarter worth $62,614,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,708,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,761,000 after acquiring an additional 860,410 shares in the last quarter. 49.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

