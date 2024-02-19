Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leju (NYSE:LEJU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Leju Trading Down 5.0 %

NYSE LEJU opened at $1.53 on Friday. Leju has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leju

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leju stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leju Holdings Limited (NYSE:LEJU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC owned 0.12% of Leju at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, and various mobile applications. The company also operates various real estate and home furnishing Websites of SINA Corporation (SINA).

