LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Insider Transactions at LiqTech International

In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $59,613. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

About LiqTech International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 239.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 89,789 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in LiqTech International by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 125,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 18,600 shares during the period. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

