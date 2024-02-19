LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LIQT opened at $3.46 on Friday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Insider Transactions at LiqTech International
In other news, CFO Simon Seidelin Stadil sold 14,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $46,634.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 120,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,227.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $59,613. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
About LiqTech International
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LiqTech International
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Coinbase, CleanSpark ride wave of volatility in Bitcoin surge
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/12 – 2/16
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Reversal in play for Procore Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for LiqTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiqTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.