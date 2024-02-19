Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.50.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

In other Live Oak Bancshares news, insider Steve Smits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,473.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,640,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,143,000 after buying an additional 223,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,501,000 after purchasing an additional 307,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,509,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,278,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,969,000 after purchasing an additional 976,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,269,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,720,000 after purchasing an additional 76,485 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOB opened at $39.53 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day moving average of $35.04. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10 and a beta of 1.61.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.20). Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $119.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 7.32%.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, certificate of deposits, savings, and time deposits.

