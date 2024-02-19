LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.610-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LXP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Get LXP Industrial Trust alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LXP opened at $8.63 on Monday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $11.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LXP Industrial Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 142,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 114,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LXP Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LXP Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.