Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) President Sells $85,163.40 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) President Kristin Sverchek sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $85,163.40. Following the sale, the president now owns 633,950 shares in the company, valued at $9,521,929. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kristin Sverchek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $80,273.04.

On Thursday, December 14th, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $85,035.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Kristin Sverchek sold 5,669 shares of Lyft stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $70,862.50.

Lyft Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of LYFT opened at $17.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.12 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $19.42.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Lyft by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lyft by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lyft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Lyft by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYFT. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura downgraded shares of Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.70 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

